Live at Noon ET: Daytona 500 picks, analysis with special guests on Countdown to Daytona
Countdown to Daytona streams live all week long from Daytona International Speedway
Active drivers with a Daytona 500 win
RYAN NEWMAN: 2008
JOEY LOGANO: 2015
KURT BUSCH: 2017
AUSTIN DILLON: 2018
JIMMIE JOHNSON: 2006, 2013
DENNY HAMLIN: 2016, 2019
On Sunday’s live pre-race special of Countdown to Daytona, co-hosts Dan Lucas and Kevin Connolly are joined by Daytona 500 driver Brendan Gaughan, who will be suiting up for NASCAR’s most prestigious race in the #62 car, to help breakdown the field vying for racing history!
