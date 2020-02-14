Live at 1pm ET: How young guns are aiming to dethrone NASCAR legends at Sunday’s Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Joey Logano and William Byron won the qualifying races that set the field for the Daytona 500.

The victory in the first 150-mile race Thursday night earned Logano a spot in the second row for the season-opening Daytona 500. Byron will join Logano in the second row, behind pole-sitter Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and teammate Alex Bowman, who earned the front row in time trials at Daytona International Speedway.