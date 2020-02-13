Live at 1pm ET: Daytona 500 storylines, including Logano-Keselowski spat after Clash
Active drivers with a Daytona 500 win
RYAN NEWMAN: 2008
JOEY LOGANO: 2015
KURT BUSCH: 2017
AUSTIN DILLON: 2018
JIMMIE JOHNSON: 2006, 2013
DENNY HAMLIN: 2016, 2019
DAYTONA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — WFLA’s Dan Lucas and FOX8’s Kevin Connolly are joined by NASCAR insider Holly Cain for today’s episode of Countdown to Daytona, focusing on key storylines ahead of the Daytona 500, including the highly-publicized spat between Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski.