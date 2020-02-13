Live at 1pm ET: Daytona 500 storylines, including Logano-Keselowski spat after Clash

Big Race - Daytona

by: J.B. Biunno

Posted: / Updated:

Active drivers with a Daytona 500 win

KEVIN HARVICK: 2007

KEVIN HARVICK: 2007

KEVIN HARVICK: 2007

RYAN NEWMAN: 2008

RYAN NEWMAN: 2008

JOEY LOGANO: 2015

JOEY LOGANO: 2015

KURT BUSCH: 2017

KURT BUSCH: 2017

AUSTIN DILLON: 2018

AUSTIN DILLON: 2018

JIMMIE JOHNSON: 2006, 2013

JIMMIE JOHNSON: 2006, 2013

DENNY HAMLIN: 2016, 2019

DENNY HAMLIN: 2016, 2019

DAYTONA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — WFLA’s Dan Lucas and FOX8’s Kevin Connolly are joined by NASCAR insider Holly Cain for today’s episode of Countdown to Daytona, focusing on key storylines ahead of the Daytona 500, including the highly-publicized spat between Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss