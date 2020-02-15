Live at 1:30 ET: Four drivers emerge as betting favorites to win Sunday’s Daytona 500
Countdown to Daytona streams live all week long from Daytona International Speedway
Active drivers with a Daytona 500 win
RYAN NEWMAN: 2008
JOEY LOGANO: 2015
KURT BUSCH: 2017
AUSTIN DILLON: 2018
JIMMIE JOHNSON: 2006, 2013
DENNY HAMLIN: 2016, 2019
DAYTONA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — Four drivers lead the pack as co-favorites to win Sunday’s Daytona 500, according to Vegas betting odds.
On Saturday’s live stream of Countdown to Daytona, co-hosts Dan Lucas and Kevin Connolly are joined by NASCAR Insider Jordan Bianchi, a writer for The Athletic, breakdown the four betting favorites to win the Big Race on Sunday!