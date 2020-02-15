Live at 1:30 ET: Four drivers emerge as betting favorites to win Sunday’s Daytona 500

Big Race - Daytona

Countdown to Daytona streams live all week long from Daytona International Speedway

by: J.B. Biunno

Posted: / Updated:

Active drivers with a Daytona 500 win

KEVIN HARVICK: 2007

KEVIN HARVICK: 2007

KEVIN HARVICK: 2007

RYAN NEWMAN: 2008

RYAN NEWMAN: 2008

JOEY LOGANO: 2015

JOEY LOGANO: 2015

KURT BUSCH: 2017

KURT BUSCH: 2017

AUSTIN DILLON: 2018

AUSTIN DILLON: 2018

JIMMIE JOHNSON: 2006, 2013

JIMMIE JOHNSON: 2006, 2013

DENNY HAMLIN: 2016, 2019

DENNY HAMLIN: 2016, 2019

DAYTONA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — Four drivers lead the pack as co-favorites to win Sunday’s Daytona 500, according to Vegas betting odds.

On Saturday’s live stream of Countdown to Daytona, co-hosts Dan Lucas and Kevin Connolly are joined by NASCAR Insider Jordan Bianchi, a writer for The Athletic, breakdown the four betting favorites to win the Big Race on Sunday!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss