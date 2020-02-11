Kyle Larson hopes to keep making big moves in Daytona
Active drivers with a Daytona 500 win
RYAN NEWMAN: 2008
JOEY LOGANO: 2015
KURT BUSCH: 2017
AUSTIN DILLON: 2018
JIMMIE JOHNSON: 2006, 2013
DENNY HAMLIN: 2016, 2019
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Driver Kyle Larson found his groove in 2019, ending a winless stretch on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with a playoff victory at Dover.
It was Larson’s first win since the 2017 season.
Larson also has high hopes of making a strong run in this year’s Daytona 500, having navigated his way from a row 13 start to a seventh place finish.
