Kyle Larson hopes to keep making big moves in Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Driver Kyle Larson found his groove in 2019, ending a winless stretch on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with a playoff victory at Dover.

It was Larson’s first win since the 2017 season.

Larson also has high hopes of making a strong run in this year’s Daytona 500, having navigated his way from a row 13 start to a seventh place finish.

