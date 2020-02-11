Kevin Harvick knows what it feels like to celebrate Daytona 500 in Victory Lane

by: Dan Lucas

Active drivers with a Daytona 500 win

KEVIN HARVICK: 2007

RYAN NEWMAN: 2008

JOEY LOGANO: 2015

KURT BUSCH: 2017

AUSTIN DILLON: 2018

JIMMIE JOHNSON: 2006, 2013

DENNY HAMLIN: 2016, 2019

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Driver Kevin Harvick knows how tough it is to win at Daytona International Speedway. He also knows what it feels like to celebrate the Daytona 500 in Victory Lane.

Harvick won the race in 2007 and has come close to a second victory.

Last year, Harvick was positioning himself on the lead lap when his day ended in a crash on lap 194. He qualifies well at Daytona and has won in the Duels.

