Jimmie Johnson takes final green flag at Daytona 500

Big Race - Daytona

by: Dan Lucas

Posted: / Updated:

Active drivers with a Daytona 500 win

KEVIN HARVICK: 2007

RYAN NEWMAN: 2008

JOEY LOGANO: 2015

KURT BUSCH: 2017

AUSTIN DILLON: 2018

JIMMIE JOHNSON: 2006, 2013

DENNY HAMLIN: 2016, 2019

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – The Daytona 500 will see yet another NASCAR legend take his final green flag when future hall of famer Jimmie Johnson drives the iconic No. 48 Chevrolet.

A two-time Daytona 500 champion and seven-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion, Johnson has made his presence a permanent fixture on the sport’s hallowed super speedway.

Johnson has helped guide his Hendrick Motorsports team through a transition of young talent but still commands respect on the track, finishing ninth in last year’s Daytona 500, keeping his car in the race despite multiple incidents around him.

