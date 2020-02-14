Fans told to arrive early for Daytona 500, increased security for President’s visit
Active drivers with a Daytona 500 win
RYAN NEWMAN: 2008
JOEY LOGANO: 2015
KURT BUSCH: 2017
AUSTIN DILLON: 2018
JIMMIE JOHNSON: 2006, 2013
DENNY HAMLIN: 2016, 2019
DAYTONA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — Dan Lucas and Kevin Connolly share word from NASCAR officials that increased security for President Trump’s visit on Sunday could create significant delays at the track.