Fans told to arrive early for Daytona 500, increased security for President’s visit

Big Race - Daytona

Countdown to Daytona streams live all week long from Daytona International Speedway

by: J.B. Biunno

Posted: / Updated:

Active drivers with a Daytona 500 win

KEVIN HARVICK: 2007

KEVIN HARVICK: 2007

KEVIN HARVICK: 2007

RYAN NEWMAN: 2008

RYAN NEWMAN: 2008

JOEY LOGANO: 2015

JOEY LOGANO: 2015

KURT BUSCH: 2017

KURT BUSCH: 2017

AUSTIN DILLON: 2018

AUSTIN DILLON: 2018

JIMMIE JOHNSON: 2006, 2013

JIMMIE JOHNSON: 2006, 2013

DENNY HAMLIN: 2016, 2019

DENNY HAMLIN: 2016, 2019

DAYTONA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — Dan Lucas and Kevin Connolly share word from NASCAR officials that increased security for President Trump’s visit on Sunday could create significant delays at the track.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss