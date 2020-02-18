PHOTOS: Driver Ryan Newman hospitalized after horrific wreck at Daytona
Active drivers with a Daytona 500 win
RYAN NEWMAN: 2008
JOEY LOGANO: 2015
KURT BUSCH: 2017
AUSTIN DILLON: 2018
JIMMIE JOHNSON: 2006, 2013
DENNY HAMLIN: 2016, 2019
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA/AP) — In a wild finish to the Daytona 500, Ryan Newman took a scary ride along the track when he crashed trying to hold onto the lead.
Newman’s car flipped several times and crossed the finish line on its roof, engulfed in flames. You can see photos from the accident below:
FOX broadcasters announced crews removed Newman from the car and he was being rushed to a hospital in the area. No other information was provided.
Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500 for the second-straight year. But as you might imagine, the mood was somewhat somber following the race.