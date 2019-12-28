Big Cat Battle: Penn State meets Memphis in 84th Cotton Bowl

Penn State running back Journey Brown (4) celebrates with tight end Pat Freiermuth (87) after scoring on a 35-yard touchdown in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Indiana in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Nov.16, 2019. Penn State defeated 34-27. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

DALLAS, Tx. (WTAJ) – The 10th ranked Penn State Nittany Lions take on the 17th ranked Memphis Tigers in the 84th Cotton Bowl.

Penn State received the opening kickoff and proceeded to go 3-and-out.

Memphis breaks a big one of 40 yards on their second play of the drive, moving the ball into Penn State territory. Memphis puts the ball into the redzone, until Big Ten Linebacker of the Year Micah Parsons blows up a reverse for a 10 yard loss. Riley Patterson ends the drive with a 48 yard field goal. Drive covered 11 plays 58 yards in 2:59. Memphis 3 Penn State 0 – 10:52 1st quarter.

Penn State answers quickly on their ensuing drive. Sean Clifford finds Jahan Dotson and K.J. Hamler to put the Nittany Lions into Memphis territory. Journey Brown then breaks through what seems like the whole Tiger defense, into the endzone for a 32 yard TD run. 3 plays, 75 yards in less than a minute and Penn State takes the lead over Memphis 7-3. 9:56 left in the 1st quarter.

Tigers respond with a 2:16 75 yard scoring drive in 6 plays. Patrick Taylor scores on a 3 yard TD run. The big play coming on 3rd-and-8 at the Memphis 27 when Brady White found Kedarian Jones behind the defense for 56 yards. Memphis 10 Penn State 7 – 7:44 1st quarter.

Penn State’s defense providing no resistance to Memphis’ offense. After another 3-and-out by the Nittany Lion offense, Memphis goes right down the field again, but a holding call kills the momentum of the drive. Riley Patterson connects from 37 yards capping a 10 play 40 yard 3:37 drive. Memphis 13 Penn State 7 – 2:55 1st quarter.

1st quarter ends with Memphis holding a 13-7 lead. Tigers outgain Penn State 184-93.