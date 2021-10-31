Big Ben, Steelers survive kicking scare, bury Browns 15-10

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger handed Cleveland yet another loss as the Pittsburgh Steelers survived losing kicker Chris Boswell for the entire second half in a 15-10 win over the Browns.

Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass and rookie Najee Harris had an 8-yard TD run after halftime for the Steelers, who were handicapped by Boswell suffering a concussion on a blown trick play.

The Browns had plenty of chances, but wide receiver Jarvis Landry had a costly fumble and then dropped two Baker Mayfield passes in the final 6:04.

Roethlisberger is 24-3-1 in career starts against Cleveland.

  • Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) walks off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
  • Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
  • Cleveland Browns running back D’Ernest Johnson runs in for a 10-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) throws a pass on a fake field goal attempt during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. Boswell was injured on this play. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth, right, celebrates after a 2-yard touchdown pass against Cleveland Browns defensive back Ronnie Harrison, left, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger celebrates after a 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell (24) is tackled by Cleveland Browns players during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) rushes against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
  • Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) breaks away from a tackle by Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger celebrates after the Steelers defeated the Cleveland Browns 15-10 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris celebrates with fans after the Steelers defeated the Cleveland Browns in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

