Big Ben back for Steelers, Judge era begins for N.Y. Giants

FILE – Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) walks around on a day off of practice for him as the team warms up during an NFL football training camp practice, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers will welcome back Roethlisberger, after missing most of last season with an elbow injury, when they play the New York Giants on Monday night, Sept. 14, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants are playing guessing games heading into their season opener at MetLife Stadium on Monday night.

While the Steelers are returning a superb defense, the Giants don’t know what to expect with veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger returning after missing most of last season with an elbow injury. Mike Tomlin and the Steelers are even more in the dark about New York.

They are getting ready to face 38-year-old Giants head coach Joe Judge and his unknown new units.

The answers in this season overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic will begin to emerge in prime time.

