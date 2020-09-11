EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants are playing guessing games heading into their season opener at MetLife Stadium on Monday night.
While the Steelers are returning a superb defense, the Giants don’t know what to expect with veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger returning after missing most of last season with an elbow injury. Mike Tomlin and the Steelers are even more in the dark about New York.
They are getting ready to face 38-year-old Giants head coach Joe Judge and his unknown new units.
The answers in this season overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic will begin to emerge in prime time.
Big Ben back for Steelers, Judge era begins for N.Y. Giants
