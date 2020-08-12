Big 12 to pursue 2020 fall sports season

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Kenneth Murray

FILE – In this Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 file photo, Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) celebrates a tackle during an NCAA college football game against TCU in Norman, Okla. Major improvements on defense have pushed Oklahoma and Baylor into the Big 12 championship game. Oklahoma led the Big 12 in total defense during conference play after finishing last a season ago. Baylor led the Big 12 in scoring defense and ranked third in total defense in league play a year after finishing seventh in total defense and eighth in scoring defense.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

(WTAJ) — As conferences begin to postpone or cancel their fall sports seasons, the Big 12 will continue to play for 2020.

Reporters at Yahoo Sports and The Athletic said that a revised schedule is already in the works for the conference.

Other conferences in the power five, The Big Ten and Pac-12, have already postponed their fall sports seasons and are looking at options to play in the spring due to health concerns from COVID-19.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with WTAJ as we receive more information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss