Big 12 to pursue 2020 fall sports season

FILE – In this Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 file photo, Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) celebrates a tackle during an NCAA college football game against TCU in Norman, Okla. Major improvements on defense have pushed Oklahoma and Baylor into the Big 12 championship game. Oklahoma led the Big 12 in total defense during conference play after finishing last a season ago. Baylor led the Big 12 in scoring defense and ranked third in total defense in league play a year after finishing seventh in total defense and eighth in scoring defense.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

(WTAJ) — As conferences begin to postpone or cancel their fall sports seasons, the Big 12 will continue to play for 2020.

Reporters at Yahoo Sports and The Athletic said that a revised schedule is already in the works for the conference.

SOURCES: The Big 12 presidents have decided to continue on to keep playing this season and are expected to have a revised schedule already in the works. @SoonerScoop was first to report the news. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) August 12, 2020

Source: The Big 12 Presidents are wrapping up their call. The league is going to continue to pursue playing this season. A schedule, which was already prepared, will be released in the near future. This confirms what our @rivals friends at @SoonerScoop reported. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 12, 2020

Other conferences in the power five, The Big Ten and Pac-12, have already postponed their fall sports seasons and are looking at options to play in the spring due to health concerns from COVID-19.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with WTAJ as we receive more information.