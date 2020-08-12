Big 12 to pursue 2020 fall sports season

(WTAJ) — As conferences begin to postpone or cancel their fall sports seasons, the Big 12 will continue to play for 2020.
Reporters at Yahoo Sports and The Athletic said that a revised schedule is already in the works for the conference.
Other conferences in the power five, The Big Ten and Pac-12, have already postponed their fall sports seasons and are looking at options to play in the spring due to health concerns from COVID-19.
