Penn State holds on to beat Wisconsin in OT thriller

A night after leaving the game early due to a major penalty for facemasking, senior captain Paul DeNaples (Moscow, Pa.) scored the Golden Goal in overtime to give Penn State the, 5-4, victory over Wisconsin earning a weekend split in Big Ten Conference action on Saturday evening at the Kohl Center.

The Nittany Lions improve to 11-8-0 at the unofficial halfway point of the season and 3-7-0-1-0-0 in the Big Ten while Wisconsin drops to 5-12-1 on the year and 3-7-0-1-1-0 in conference action.

Penn State opened the game fast playing in waves in the offensive zone and it would be junior Connor MacEachern (Brooklin, Ontario) finishing a rebound into a yawning net after freshman Danny Dzhaniyev’s (Brooklyn, N.Y.) initial shot was turned aside for the 1-0 edge just 103 seconds into the contest.

The Nittany Lions doubled the lead on a beautiful passing display between freshman Ben Schoen (Maumee, Ohio) and junior Kevin Wall (Penfield, N.Y.) with the latter finishing off a backhanded shot past the glove of Badger net-minder Jared Moe for the 2-0 score at 7:59 of the opening frame.

Wisconsin cut the deficit in half taking advantage of another five-minute major penalty as Carson Bantle finished near the far post on a backdoor feed for the 2-1 score at the 11:19 mark.

Penn State regained the two-goal advantage heading into the first intermission as Schoen finished off a rebound at the far post after freshman Ryan Kirwan’s (DeWitt, N.Y.) initial bid was turned aside with just 52.2 seconds remaining in the first period.

The Nittany Lions continued the pressure early in the second period and pushed the lead to 4-1 as Dzhaniyev was the beneficiary of an odd-man rush as he finished off a pass from junior Connor McMenamin (Collegeville, Pa.) just 104 seconds into the middle frame.

Wisconsin cut the deficit to 4-2 early in the third period as Bantle slapped a loose puck between the pads of Nittany Lion senior goaltender Oskar Autio (Espoo, Finland) at 3:26 of the final stanza.

The Badgers kept pressing and used another man-advantage tally to cut the deficit to a single goal as Corson Ceulemans fired through a screen from the slot for the 4-3 score at 16:19 of the third period.

Wisconsin then tied the game with just 39.5 seconds remaining in regulation with the goaltender pulled as Jack Gorniak fired through a screen and just inside the far post for the 4-4 score.

Just 1:41 into the extra frame Kirwan skated across the blue-line and sauced a pass right on the tap of DeNaples who made a quick forehand-backhand move for the finish and the 5-4 victory.

Autio improves to 8-6-0 on the year following a 21-save performance and with his 19th career victory moves past Eamon McAdam for third all-time in Penn State history.

Moe falls to 3-7-1 on the year after stopping 47 shots in the loss.

Penn State opened the scoring for the 13th time in the first 19 games this season improving to 10-3-0 in such contests while moving to 10-1-0 when leading after two periods of play.

The Nittany Lions held the commanding 52-25 lead in shots on goal while going 0-for-2 on the man-advantage. Wisconsin went 2-for-5 on the powerplay themselves.

Penn State is now 89-1-2 all-time when scoring five or more goals and have now won 31-straight games when doing so.

The goal for DeNaples was his first since Valentine’s Day 2020 also against Wisconsin at the Kohl Center.

With one goal and one assist, Schoen collects his second multi-point effort this season tying his career-high with two points.

With one goal and one assist, MacEachern collects his fifth multi-point game this season and the nine such game of his career.

Dzhaniyev added one goal and a pair of assists for a new career-best three points while securing his third multi-point effort this season.

With a pair of assists, Kirwan now has three multi-point games this season.

The win for Penn State is just the second in the last 10 meetings against Wisconsin in Madison.

