UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) - Freshman Maddie Burke drilled seven three-pointers and graduate student Kelly Jekot recorded a double-double, but the Penn State women’s basketball team couldn’t slow down the nation’s second-best scoring offense as #14 Maryland claimed a 96-82 victory in Big Ten action Thursday afternoon at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Burke finished with a career-best 24 points and was 7-for-14 from three-point range. Jekot tallied 23 points and 10 rebounds and was a perfect 10-for-10 from the free throw line. Senior Johnasia Cash rounded out the double-digit scoring with 11 points.