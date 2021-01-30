Bench leads Saint Francis to second consecutive win

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) – Saint Francis men’s basketball overcame a sluggish start Saturday to squeak by Central Connecticut State 62-59.

“We were very sloppy to start. Defensively, I thought we were good. But we turned the ball over 11 times in the first half. I thought we were trying to hit home runs instead of singles. We made enough plays down the stretch to win this one – it certainly wasn’t the prettiest effort – but I thought we got some production and some lifts from some guys. Josh in the first half gave us a tremendous boost with his ability to impact the game around the basket. Bryce hit some big shots. Ugly start, but sometimes it’s better to win ugly,” head coach Rob Krimmel said.

Ramiir Dixon-Conover led the Red Flash with 14 points.