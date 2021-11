Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) throws a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Ben Roethlisberger will miss Sunday’s game against the Lions after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday night. Roethlisberger said on the Dan Patrick Show that he is vaccinated.

Mason Rudolph is expected to start in Roethlisberger’s absence.

Roethlisberger has passed for 1,986 yards with 10 touchdowns on the season for the 5-3 Steelers.