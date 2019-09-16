Ben Roethlisberger out for season, to have surgery

PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — Steelers Quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger will have surgery and miss the rest of the season, according to the team.
The team released a statement Monday. Roethlisberger sustained the injury during Sunday’s game against Seattle. He missed the second half.
Ben Roethlisberger had an MRI on his right elbow Sunday evening and it was determined by the Steelers’ medical team that surgery will be required. We expect the surgery will be scheduled for this week. He will be placed on our Reserve/Injured List and is out for the season.