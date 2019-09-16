Ben Roethlisberger out for season, to have surgery

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger passes against the New England Patriots in the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — Steelers Quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger will have surgery and miss the rest of the season, according to the team.

The team released a statement Monday. Roethlisberger sustained the injury during Sunday’s game against Seattle. He missed the second half.