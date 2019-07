(WTAJ) Tyrone, Pa. — The streets of Tyrone were filled with hundreds of basketball players Saturday morning and afternoon as these ballers beat the heat for 2019 Hoopsfest.

The event coordinators were prepared for the extreme heat with cooling/hydration stations and a medical staff ready.

The dunk contest was won by Altoona native, Anthony Colbert. He graduated from Altoona High School in 2015.

