LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bald Eagle Area softball beat Westmont Hilltop 10-4 in the District 6, 3A Championships.

BAE scored three runs in each of the first two innings to kickstart the scoring.

Bald Eagle’s Kailey Eckert had four RBIs on four hits to lead the way for BEA.

Bald Eagle will play Southmoreland at Milesburg Little League Complex on Monday.