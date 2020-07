(WTAJ) — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Thursday morning that it will delay each of its fall Olympic Sports until at least Sept. 1.

According to the release, the delay in competition includes all exhibition and non-conference games in the sports of men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball.