ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Angels manager Joe Maddon intentionally walked Texas Rangers star Corey Seager with the bases loaded Friday night, the third time that’s happened since at least 1950.

Seager joins Barry Bonds in 1998 and Josh Hamilton in 2008 in being given first base with the bases full. Hamilton’s free pass was also called by Maddon, who was then the manager of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Maddon visited with reliever Austin Warren with the bases loaded in the fourth inning, then signaled that Los Angeles wanted to intentionally walk Seager. That scored Charlie Culberson and put Texas ahead 4-2.

Mitch Garver followed with a sacrifice fly to the warning track, and Warren later balked in Marcus Semien to trail 6-2.

Bonds’ intentional walk was called by then-Arizona Diamondbacks manager Buck Showalter, now the skipper of the New York Mets.

