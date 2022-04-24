CHICAGO (AP) — Dillon Peters keyed a solid performance by Pittsburgh’s bullpen and Kevin Newman had two hits to help the Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3.

Peters pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of JT Brubaker and allowed one hit while running his season-opening scoreless streak to 10 1/3 innings over five appearances.

Chicago lost for the fifth time in six games overall — even after the day after it collected 23 hits during a historic romp. Ian Happ hit his first homer of the season for the Cubs.