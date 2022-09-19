ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson suffered a neck injury in a collision with a teammate on Monday night and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The team said Jackson had full movement in his limbs and was getting a CT scan and an X-ray at Erie County Medical Center.

Jackson was hurt late in the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans. He tackled receiver Treylon Burks from behind following a 12-yard catch. As Jackson lay on Burks’ back, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds dived in late and struck his teammate directly in the helmet. Jackson’s neck snapped back following the collision.

After the play, Titans running back Hassan Haskins pulled Jackson off Burks. Jackson lay face down and pounded the turf with his right arm.

The game was delayed for nearly 10 minutes as team doctors attended to Jackson, who was moving his legs. He was then moved onto a stretcher and into an ambulance and driven off the field.

Jackson is a third-year player who began the season starting in place of Tre’Davious White, who continues to recover from a left knee injury he suffered last year.

