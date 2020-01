FILE – In this Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, then-New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown looks on before the start of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Antonio Brown has apologized to the Patriots and team owner Robert Kraft for any negative attention he brought to the team during his brief stint in New England. The four-time All-Pro receiver posted his apology on Instagram Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP, File)

ESPN’s Adam Shefter is reporting that Agent Drew Rosenhaus has cut ties with Antonio Brown.

Schefter reports that an NFLPA source told him that Rosenhaus wrote a letter to the NFLPA that he would like to work with Antonio Brown, but will not until he gets help.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus conditionally terminated his relationship with Antonio Brown today until the free-agent WR seeks counsel, per an NFLPA source. Rosenhaus wrote in the letter that the NFLPA received today that he would like to work with Brown, but not until he first gets help. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 16, 2020

This comes after Brown recorded video last week as he was on a tirade with police and his ex-wife.