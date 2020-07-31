Antonio Brown suspended from NFL for eight games

FILE – In this Aug. 20, 2019, file photo, Oakland Raiders’ Antonio Brown walks off the field after NFL football practice in Alameda, Calif. Coach Jon Gruden says star receiver Antonio Brown is back with the team and is expected to play the season opener on Monday, after a run-in with general manager Mike Mayock put him in jeopardy of being suspended. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

(WTAJ) — Antonio Brown received an eight-game suspension from the NFL for the 2020 season, the league announced on Friday.

Brown is currently an unrestricted free agent and was notified by the NFL Special Counsel that he was suspended without pay for multiple violations of the NFL’s personal conduct policy, according to reporters at NFL Network.

If Brown was signed before the start of the 2020 season, he would be eligible to participate in all preseason activities and the suspension would be in effect as of Sept. 5.

Brown would be able to return after the team’s eighth regular season game. The quickest hypothetical appearance he could make in the NFL would be in November.

However, Brown’s suspension takes effect on Week 1 whether he’s on a roster or not. The suspension could potentially be extended, depending on violations related to his civil suit in Florida.

Brown’s last game was in September of 2019 for the New England Patriots. He was released after being on the team for 11 days.