HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WTAJ) — Antonio Brown is being investigated for battery, according to ESPN.

ESPN reports that there is currently a large police presence at his home in Hollywood, Florida.

According to ESPN, Brown has not been arrested at this time.

Hollywood police are investigating Antonio Brown for possible battery at his home today source told ESPN. There is still an active scene at Brown’s home as police determine if battery charges will be brought against him. As of now he has not been arrested. Story coming shortly. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 21, 2020

Police currently don’t believe it is a domestic situation.