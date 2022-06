EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona junior pitcher Evan Alwine threw a no hitter and complete game in the Mountain Lions’ 2-0 win over the McDowell Trojans in the 6A Regional.

The Trojans got on base once via error, but Alwine is credited with a no hitter.

Senior Lucas Muffie had a two-run home run in the third inning of the only scoring of the day.

Altoona will play Upper Saint Clair on Monday.