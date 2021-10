Altoona came into play on a two game losing streak, but they returned home and hosted Mifflin County.

The Lady Mountain Lions opened up the scoring in the 4th minute on a goal from Hailey Kravetz, but the game was tied 2-2 at halftime.

Altoona then went on a scoring barrage and scored four times in the second half to take down Mifflin County 6-2.