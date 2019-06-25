Three Curve players named Eastern League All-Stars

Three Altoona Curve players will play in the Eastern League All-Star game on July 10.

Pitchers James Marvel, Pedro Vasquez and catcher Jason Delay will represent the curve in Richmond in the all-star game.

You can find details on each players time in Altoona below courtesy of the Altoona Curve.

“Marvel, a 36th-round selection in 2015 out of Duke, was the Opening Day starter for the Curve and leads the club with seven wins, which ranks second in the E.L. Marvel garnered Pitcher of the Week honors for April 15-21 that was highlighted by a seven-inning, complete-game shutout in Richmond during the first game of a double-header and went on to pitch 20.2 consecutive scoreless innings from April 15-May 1. The righty from the Bay Area is ranked second in the league with 85.2 innings pitched and 10th with 71 strikeouts.

Vasquez was acquired by the Pirates from the Seattle Mariners as a player-to-be-named in the 2016 Arquimedes Caminero trade. In 2019, the right-hander leads Eastern League pitchers in winning percentage (.860, 6-1). Additionally, he ranks sixth in the league with a 2.24 ERA, seventh with a 1.00 WHIP and his .222 batting average stands eighth on the circuit. Vasquez, a native of the Dominican Republic, had a brief, two-game stint with Triple-A Indianapolis at the end of May before returning to Double-A Altoona to win three of his four starts in June.

Delay, a fourth-round draft choice in 2017 from Vanderbilt, is the first Curve catcher since Elias Diaz in 2014 to be named an E.L. All-Star. Over 33 games behind the plate for Altoona, the Plano, Texas native has hit five homers, seven doubles and driven in 24 RBIs, which are all career highs. Delay’s .784 OPS is second among all Eastern League backstops with at least 100 plate appearances.”