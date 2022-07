ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — A five run first doomed Altoona Tuesday night in a 6-4 series opening loss to Richmond.

Starting pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski was roughed up for 5 runs, in 0.2 innings. His worst start of the season.

The slow start dug a hole Atloona slowly tried crawling out of. The Curve recorded 11 hits, but left 10 runners on base, including the tying run in the eighth.

The loss drops Altoona to 41-41, game two of the series is Wednesday at noon.