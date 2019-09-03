Pirates fire Curve manager Michael Ryan

Altoona, Pa. (WTAJ) – A stunning development Tuesday in Curve, Pa.

The Pirates fired Curve manager Michael Ryan Tuesday according to multiple reports. In his three years with the Altoona Curve, Ryan posted a 221-197 record including a 2017 Eastern League Title and a playoff berth in 2018.

Pittsburgh Pirates Director of Minor League Operations Larry Broadway has issued the following statement regarding Michael Ryan’s dismissal from his post as Altoona Curve manager:

“We have informed Michael Ryan that he would not be managing in Altoona for the 2020 season, and discussed other potential non-managing roles in the organization with him. Michael is exploring opportunities with other organizations and we support his efforts. We appreciate Michael’s efforts and who he is as a person and wish him well.”

2019 saw the Curve struggle with consistency but the cupboard was left pretty bare after multiple highly touted prospects were promoted to AAA or the big league club.