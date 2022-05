ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have promoted their #2 prospect, Henry Davis to the Altoona Curve. In 22 games with the Greensboro Grasshoppers Davis had a slash line of .341/.450/.585 with five home runs and 22 RBI’s.

Davis, a catcher was the first overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft and is currently ranked 23rd on the MLB’s top 100 prospects list.

The Altoona Curve return home this week to take on the Somerset Patriots.