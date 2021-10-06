Nate Bowen named GM of Altoona Curve

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Nate Bowen has been named the new General Manager of the Altoona Curve.
Bowen is the sixth General Manager in the franchise’s history. He spent the past three seasons as Assistant General Manager and the 2022 season will mark his 10th season as a member of the Curve’s front office.
Former General Manager Derek Martin will serve as a Senior Advisor to assist Bowen in his new role and assist in the development of corporate partnerships for the upcoming season.
OTHER FRONT OFFICE CHANGES
The Curve also announced the hiring of several new changes in the front office.
- Jess Knott – Director of Corporate Partnerships
- Austin Finochio – Box Office Manager
- Maddie Shetrom – Ticket Account Manager
- Rebekah Grainer – Ticket Account Manager
- Reagan McKeon – Ticket Account Manager
- Ryan Long – Concessions Assistant
- Morgan Ebersole – Creative Services Assistant
- Matt Clark – Assistant Groundskeeper
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.