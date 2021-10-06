Nate Bowen named GM of Altoona Curve

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Nate Bowen has been named the new General Manager of the Altoona Curve.

Bowen is the sixth General Manager in the franchise’s history. He spent the past three seasons as Assistant General Manager and the 2022 season will mark his 10th season as a member of the Curve’s front office.

Former General Manager Derek Martin will serve as a Senior Advisor to assist Bowen in his new role and assist in the development of corporate partnerships for the upcoming season.

OTHER FRONT OFFICE CHANGES

The Curve also announced the hiring of several new changes in the front office.

Jess Knott – Director of Corporate Partnerships

Austin Finochio – Box Office Manager

Maddie Shetrom – Ticket Account Manager

Rebekah Grainer – Ticket Account Manager

Reagan McKeon – Ticket Account Manager

Ryan Long – Concessions Assistant

Morgan Ebersole – Creative Services Assistant

Matt Clark – Assistant Groundskeeper