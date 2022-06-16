ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — A pair of eighth inning errors cost Erie Wednesday night, as Altoona came back to win 5-4.

Down 4-2 with two on in the eighth, Blake Sabol hit a single to center that was misplayed and rolled to the wall, allowing not just the two runners on base to score, but Sabol touched all the bags for the “little league” home run. (officially ruled a single and error)

Scoring on the play was Jared Triolo who reached on an error earlier in the inning, and Matt Fraizer who was rewarded a hit for his line drive that bounced off the shortstop to leadoff the frame.

The Curve spent the night digging out of a 3-1 hole. After a short lived one-run lead, Altoona fell behind after a couple Erie hits plated three runs in the third.

In the sixth, Matt Gorski hit his third home run since being called up to Altoona to cut the deficit to one. Erie responded with a home run of its own before the poor defense allowed the Curve to comecback.