ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Eastern League, along with 10 other historical league names, will return to Minor League Baseball in 2022.

Founded in 1923, the Eastern League (Double-A), will host the Altoona Curve, among 11 other teams. In the 2021 season, the league used regional names, as the Altoona Curve were a part of the Double-A Northeast league. Now, MLB has acquired the right to use the historic league names, restoring all 11 historical league names.

“Major League Baseball is pleased to restore the historic names for each of the minor leagues that our fans are familiar with,” said Peter Woodfork, Major League Baseball’s Senior Vice President of Minor League Operations and Development. “We are excited for what the future holds for each of these leagues and the communities that make up Minor League Baseball.”

The following teams will be a part of the Eastern League:

Akron RubberDucks

Altoona Curve

Binghamton Rumble Ponies

Bowie Baysox

Erie SeaWolves

Harrisburg Senators

Hartford Yard Goats

New Hampshire Fisher Cats

Portland Sea Dogs

Reading Fighting Phils

Richmond Flying Squirrels

Somerset Patriots

All of these teams were a part of last season’s Double-A Northeast League. The Altoona Curve will host the Harrisburg Senators on Friday, April 8.