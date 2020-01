Former Altoona Curve manager Michael Ryan has a new job.

Ryan will take over the Chicago Cubs Double-A affiliate the Tennessee Smokies.

Meet the New Skipper and staff of the Tennessee Smokies! Michael Ryan will be joining us inside Smokies Stadium for his first year. To learn more click the following link. https://t.co/VwyQT9XFZ1 #Smokies #Cubs #MinorLeagueBaseball #CoachingStaff #Announcement pic.twitter.com/7yM3ZXGB0o — Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) January 14, 2020

Ryan coached in the Pirates organization for seven years spending the last three in Altoona. The Curve won the Eastern League championship in 2017.