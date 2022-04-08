BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– George Frank has been a Curve season ticket holder since 2000 and never misses a game. In fact, he’s usually one of the first fans inside the stadium each time the gates open.

Inspired by his love for the curve and his passion for building Frank created this replica of Peoples Natural Gas Field.

“I went out to the Curve and took a lot of digital pictures and then I came home and started with the field itself because I knew how big it had to be and after I got that done then I started expanding it,” Frank said.

It’s a project that took more than two years to build, his attention to detail is unmatched. Everything you see except the fans was created by his own hands. But don’t let that fool you, he still had to paint all 1,500 of them.

“In the process I wound up with a frozen shoulder from not moving around and so I had to go to the chiropractor and get my shoulder fixed up and it’s time consuming, but I enjoy it,” Frank said.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words and when you have hundreds of them you notice things you’ve never seen before.

“Behind the ticket booth on the upper level. The little area has a baseball in the shrubbery. Nobody ever noticed that thing was there,” Frank said.

Frank is always looking for things to keep him busy and he said the best part with PNG Field replica is that it’s never really finished.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

“I’m still working on it because every year they change things, so I have to upgrade my ball field to keep up with the Curve. I changed to LED lighting on the field here two years ago and I just built a new scoreboard and there’s always something to be added,” Frank said.

George sits in section 116 every game, but you won’t see a figurine of him in the replica.