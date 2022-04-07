ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The weather won’t stop some of the biggest fans from heading to the ballfield as opening day approaches for the Altoona Curve.

Homeruns, strikeouts, a 7th inning stretch, and of course the food.

“I’m ready… I’m ready. I got the hand warmers out, got the long johns out. We’re all ready to go,” season ticket holder Eileen Snyder said.

These fans are itching to get back into People’s Natural Gas Field. Fueled by months of anticipation and hype for the season.

“It starts around Spring Training,” season ticketholder Johnathan Staph said. “It gets pretty exciting especially when you get to gain ideas of who will be on the roster from who’s playing well in Spring Training and it’s just fun to get looking forward to it.”

Snyder has been a season ticket holder since 2010 and has made many memories with players over the years.

“I’m down near the front so we’re able to talk to some of the players, especially the pitchers. We get to know them a little better and we get to know the players pretty well and we know them by sight where some of the people that sit up in the upper deck may not know one from the other unless they see their name or their number.”

With her passion for the game and welcoming atmosphere, she says becoming a season ticket holder is one of the best decisions she’s made.

“From the time you walk in the door it’s a friendly environment. From the front office staff to like I say the concessions to people at the tables to people sitting around you and you develop very lasting friendships.”

The allure of the game draws thousands of fans to the stadium each year, offering a little bit of something for everyone. It’s “safe” to say after a long offseason, fans are glad baseball is back, and to be cheering on the team they love.