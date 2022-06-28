ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Curve scored all eight of its runs in the first two innings Tuesday night to kickoff the second half of its season with an 8-3 win over Harrisburg.

A two-out home run off the bat of Jared Triolo gave Altoona a 3-0 lead in the first. Up 4-0 in the second, Henry Davis drove in two on a double. A Matt Gorski double, and a Blake Sabol single gave Altoona an 8-0 lead after two.

After Senators’ starter Luis Reyes was pulled from the game, Harrisburg would throw seven hitless the rest of the way, but couldn’t come back from the eight-run deficit.

Altoona starter Dillon Peters pitched one scoreless inning. He was one of three Pirates in Altoona on rehab assignment. Duane Underwood pitched two scoreless innings in relief, while Tucupita Marcano got the start in left field.