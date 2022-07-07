ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pirates top prospect Henry Davis and former Curve ace Mike Burrows have been selected to represent the Pirates at the Futures Game on July 17th at Dodger Stadium.

Davis was called up to the Curve in May and is slashing .268/.399/.483 with seven home runs and 31 RBI’s. Burrows dominated Double A hitters all season and earned a promotion to Triple A a month ago. In 59.1 innings pitched on the season Burrows has a 3.03 ERA with 77 strikeouts.

This is the second straight season that the Pirates have had two players selected to play in the Futures Game.