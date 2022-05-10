ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Highly touted prospect Henry Davis blasted a two-run home run Tuesday, his first Class AA dinger in the Curve’s 4-3 win over Somerset.

Davis, the number two prospect in Pittsburgh’s farm system, was added to Altoona’s roster ahead of Tuesday’s game. He was the top pick in MLB’s 2021 draft and hit .341 with five home runs and 22 RBI in 22 games with Class A Greensboro before getting the call up.

Davis finished his debut going 1-2, scoring two runs, while hitting a home run and driving in two runs.

Altoona opened a 12-game homestand Tuesday night. With the win, the team moves to 13-15 on the season.