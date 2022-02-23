ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Baseball fans will have the opportunity to get first dibs at tickets this Saturday, Feb 26 during The Altoona Curve’s CurveFest.

Starting at 10 a.m., the event at Peoples Natural Gas Field will be selling single game tickets for the upcoming 2022 season and will give the first 200 fans that buy tickets at the field a Curve Winter Headband. Those who purchase tickets for opening night will get another complimentary ticket, of equal or lesser value, to any other home game in April or May.

Free food will also be available from multiple vendors and fans will be able to audition for their chance to perform the National Anthem and God Bless America during the games. Anyone is welcome to try out and registration will be required from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Kids ages 3-12 can also sign up for the Ritchey’s Dairy Curve Kids’ Club and get a free ticket to 11 Sunday home games.

More information on game tickets can be found on the Altoona Curve website or by calling (877) 992-8783.