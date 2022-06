ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve lost 5-3 to the Bowie Baysox on Wednesday night.

The Curve scored one run each of the final three innings, but could not rally for the win.

This is the fourth-straight loss for the Curve, which ties this season’s longest losing streak.

Bowie’s Gunnar Henderson had a game-high two RBIs off three hits.