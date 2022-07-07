AKRON, OH (WTAJ) — Defense played a major role Thursday night in the Curve’s 3-2 win over Akron, the franchise’s 1,600th win in 24-years of exsistence.

Altoona cashed in on both of Akron’s errors, scoring two of their three runs on defensive blunders.

In the sixth, Connor Scott reached base via a fielder’s choice when he grounded to first. The the hit plated Brendt Citta, but Liover Peguero would end up at third when the fielder threw the ball away attempting a double-play. Peguero would score on the next play as the unearned run.

Altoona picked up a second unearned run in the eighth when Blake Sabol’s hit was misplayed.

The Curve got 5.1 innings out of its bullpen, which allowed just one run, and two hits.

Altoona has won four of its last five games, and play a double-header Friday beginning at 5 p.m.