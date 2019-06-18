Curve manager tossed in loss to Harrisburg Monday

Altoona Curve manager Michael Ryan went out fighting for his team Monday night.

In the top of the third inning, Harrisburg would score a run on a sacrifice fly to center field. Jared Oliva made a diving catch and helped relay a throw to third base where Altoona believed they had turned an inning-ending double play.

The home plate umpire Aaron Higgins ruled the runner at third base had tagged up to score on the sacrifice fly and was safe at home. It appeared Ryan believed he had left early and did not agree with the call.

Altoona went on to fall 4-2 to the Senators.

Watch the video above to see the exchange.