Baseball returned to Peoples Natural Gas Field, but the Altoona Curve lost their season opener to the Harrisburg Senators 9-6.

Curve starter Carmen Mldozinski struggled on the mound allowing five runs in 3.2 innings pitched. The Curve trailed 6-0 before getting a pair of two run homers, courtesy of Liover Peguero and Matt Fraizer to cut the deficit to 6-4.

That would be as close as the K.J Harrison hit two home runs late in the game for the Senators to sink the Curve.