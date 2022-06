ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve lost the series finale to the Erie SeaWolves 2-1. The game was scoreless in the fourth inning when Kerry Carpenter broke the scoreless tie with a solo homer.

The Curve responded in the bottom half of the frame when Matt Gorski connected on his 22nd homer (fifth with the Curve) of the season to tie the game at one.

Neither team could get the bats going from there and in the 7th inning the SeaWolves would score the eventual game winning run on a wild pitch.