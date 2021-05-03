Altoona Curve to host Bowie Baysox on opening day

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve is gearing up for opening day against the Bowie Baysox May 4 at 6 p.m at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

This will be the first of six games against the Baysox, the AA-Affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. The other games will take place May 5 to 9.

The Curve will be led by manager Miguel Perez, who is the first former Curve player to return to manage the team. Perez appeared in 92 Curve games in 2008, 2009, 2012 and 2013.

This year’s roster features several players ranked in Baseball America’s Top 30 Pittsburgh Pirates prospects list. This includes Oneil Cruz, Cody Bolton, Ji-Hwan Bae, Mason Martin, Cal Mitchell, Rodolfo Castro, Max Kranick and Travis MacGregor. Cruz, Castro and Kranick are also members of the Pirates’ 40-man roster.

To purchase tickets, head to the Altoona Curve’s website.

OTHER GAMES VS BOWIE BAYSOX

MAY 5, 6, 7: AT 6 P.M.

MAY 8: 4 P.M.

MAY 9: 2 P.M.