ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Curve and New Hampshire Fisher Cats played Home Run Derby early this year at PNG Field, but it was the Fisher Cats hitting five long balls to defeat Altoona 9-7.

The Curve were led at the plate by Jack Suwinski, who had three extra base hits and a home run to go along with five RBI’s. The Curve and Fisher Cats will conclude their series on Sunday.